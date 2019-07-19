Rick and Morty Releases First Season 4 Footage — Watch New Clip

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Amazon Cancels Tick, Rick and Morty's Return and More

TVLine Items: Amazon Cancels Tick, Rick and Morty's Return and More

Can we get a “Wubalubadubdub” up in here? During Rick and Morty‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, the Adult Swim comedy released the first footage from its (painfully) long-awaited fourth season, which is set to premiere in November.

And there are plenty of intergalactic shenanigans to look forward to, as the show was recently renewed for an unheard-of 70 episodes — an announcement Dan Harmon shared from the safety of his shower for… reasons.

This clip marks the first new footage Rick and Morty fans have received since Nov. 2017, when Adult Swim released a two-minute video titled “The Poop In My Pants,” which offered an emotional look at what Mr. Poopybutthole has been up to since we last saw him. (And if you didn’t at least shed a single tear over his dead cat, you’re officially a monster.)

Rick and Morty features the voices of Justin Roiland (Adventure Time) as both title characters, Chris Parnell (Archer) as Jerry, Spencer Grammer (Greek) as Summer and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Beth.

Hit PLAY on the clip above for your first look at Rick and Morty‘s long-awaited fourth season, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which ludicrous side characters are you hoping to see again?