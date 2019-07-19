Evil Stars Talk 'Revolutionary' Scares, Michael Emerson's 'Outrageous' Villain

Make no mistake: Though Evil is on CBS, it ain’t your mama’s creepshow. In fact, cast member Aasif Mandvi thinks that the horror drama from The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King is “interestingly revolutionary and a sign of the times where you are going edgier and darker in network television.”

That said, when the former Daily Show correspondent stopped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite Thursday with co-stars Mike Colter, Katja Herbers and Michael Emerson, they were quick to note that the show was likelier to freak viewers out than gross them out. “The Kings do a good job with suggestion,” Colter told TVLine’s Editorial Director Michael Ausiello. “It’s all about what [the audience is] thinking and what they’re guessing” rather than necessarily what they are seeing.

Also included in the interview, Colter makes an embarrassing admission about the old Fox series that he watched instead of The X-Files, Emerson suggests that his character’s villainy “doesn’t mean that the audience won’t enjoy spending time with him if he’s fun and a little outrageous,” and the foursome reflect on the last things that really spooked them.

Press PLAY on the video above to listen in, then hit the comments. Does Evil (premiering Thursday, Sept. 26) sound good to you?