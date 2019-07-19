Creepshow Reboot Gets Fall Premiere Date at Shudder — Watch Trailer

Tricia Helfer is ready for her Creepshow debut. The Battlestar Galactica and Lucifer alumna is among the stars of Shudder’s upcoming reboot, which on Friday revealed its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con.

Premiering Thursday, Sept. 26 and releasing episodes weekly, the new Creepshow hails from Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and Joe Hill (NOS4A2). In addition to Helfer, the cast includes David Arquette (Scream film franchise), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Tobin Bell (Saw), DJ Qualls (Supernatural), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Big Boi (Scream: The TV Series), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents) and original film star Adrienne Barbeau.

The first episode will consist of two stories. First up is a Nicotero-helmed adaptation of Stephen King’s “Gray Matter,” starring Barbeau, Esposito and Bell. The second story, titled “House of the Head,” is written by Josh Malerman (Bird Box) and directed by John Harrison (Tales from the Crypt).

Additional Season 1 installments include “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” (by Hill), “The Companion” (by Kasey, Keith and Joe R. Lansdale), “The Finger” (by David J. Schow), “Lydia Layne’s Better Half” (by Harrison and Nicotero), “Night of the Paw” (by John Esposito), “Bad Wolf Down” (by Rob Schrab), “All Hallows Eve” (by Bruce Jones), “The Man in the Suitcase” (by Christopher Buehlman), “Times is Tough in Musky Holler” (by John Skipp and Dori Miller), and “Skincrawlers” (by Paul Dini and Stephen Langford).

The original 1982 film, directed by George A. Romero, featured stories penned by King, and boasted an ensemble that included Ted Danson (Cheers, The Good Place), Hal Holbrook (Julia), Leslie Nielsen (The Naked Gun) and Barbeau. It later spawned two sequels and a spinoff comic.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then scroll down for a first look at the Season 1 key art.