Comic-Con 2019: All of the TV Trailers

The following lists every TV show trailer screened at the San Diego Comic-Con, through Sunday, July 21. For even more of TVLine’s robust SDCC coverage, click here.

Each year, Comic-Con brings hundreds, if not thousands of TV fans to San Diego in search of sneak peeks at their favorite returning series, as well as glimpses of the upcoming season’s best new offerings. The four-day event kicked off Thursday and consists of upwards of 80 TV-related panels — including but not limited to Arrow, The Flash, Game of Thrones, The Orville, Veronica Mars, The Walking Dead and Westworld.

For those who can’t be in attendance, TVLine is taking stock of every new trailer released during the annual nerdfest. Keep scrolling — and refresh frequently! — for the latest uploads, then hit the comments with your reactions.

Creepshow (Shudder)

His Dark Materials (HBO)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

Mayans M.C. Season 2 (FX)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 1B/Season 2 (Nickelodeon)

Van Helsing Season 4 (Syfy)