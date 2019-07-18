Titans Crew Member Killed in Stunt Accident, Pausing Season 2 Production

RELATED STORIES Titans Season 2 Casts Mercy Graves

Production on Titans‘ second season has temporarily shut down, following the death of a crew member on the DC Universe series.

Warren Appleby, a special effects coordinator on the drama, was killed after an accident at a special effects shop. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the incident took place at rehearsal for a Season 2 car stunt, during which a piece of the car broke off. Production will be shut down for two days.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot,” said Titans producers Warner Bros. TV and DC Universe in a joint statement. “Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”

Prior to working on Titans, Appleby served as a special effects coordinator or supervisor on numerous TV shows, with recent credits including The Strain and Killjoys.