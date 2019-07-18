LEGO-Building Reality Competition LEGO Masters Ordered at Fox

RELATED STORIES Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire's Final Season, XL Masked Singer and More

Everything is awesome over at Fox: The network has handed a series order to LEGO Masters, a LEGO-building competition that counts Brad Pitt among its producers, TVLine has learned.

Based on the UK format of the same name, LEGO Masters pits 12 pairs against each other in a series of block-building challenges. In each episode, one pair will advance to the next round, before the top three teams meet in the finale and compete for the ultimate LEGO trophy. The series hails from Endemol Shine North America (which produces Fox’s The Masked Singer and MasterChef franchise) and Pitt’s Plan B.

“LEGO Masters has everything you want in a reality-competition: an incredibly quirky and unique twist on a brand revered by billions of people, exciting team-based battles driven by creativity, and a premise that’s ultra-family friendly,” Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “It’s bold, fun and unlike anything else on television, and we’re thrilled to bring LEGO Masters to American fans.”

LEGO Masters first debuted on the UK’s Channel 4 in August 2017. To date, it has aired two seasons and spawned equally successful adaptations in Australia and Germany.

On this side of the pond, LEGO Masters joins a robust unscripted slate at Fox, which currently includes the aforementioned Masked Singer and MasterChef, as well as So You Think You Can Dance, Hell’s Kitchen, Beat Shazam and Spin the Wheel.

