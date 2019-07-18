Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano Recreates 'We Went to the Moon in 1969,' 17 Years Later — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Shia LaBeouf Rewatches Even Stevens Movie: Witness His Joy in Photos

Shia LaBeouf Rewatches Even Stevens Movie: Witness His Joy in Photos Kim Possible Star on That Big Twist, Possible Sequel — Grade the Movie

Christy Carlson Romano is throwing it back to 1969 — “not 1970, but a year sooner.”

In the latest episode of her YouTube series Christy’s Kitchen Throwback, the Even Stevens star is joined by former castmates Lauren Frost (Ruby), George Anthony Bell (Principal Wexler) and a classroom full of top-tapping students to recreate “We Went to the Moon in 1969,” a song-and-dance number from the Disney Channel series. The nostalgia trip coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

As you’ll recall, the lunar ditty first appeared in the classic Season 2 episode “Influenza: The Musical,” in which a sickly Ren dreamt that she had gone to school with the flu, unprepared for her science presentation. The episode ranked seventh among TVLine’s 15 Best Musical Episodes.

This isn’t the first time that Romano has revisited her Disney Channel roots. Earlier this year, she made a cameo in the network’s live-action Kim Possible movie. Then in June, Romano and co-star Will Friedle teamed up on Christy’s Kitchen Throwback to make one of Ron Stoppable’s favorite foods, the Naco.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Romano’s new rendition of “We Went to the Moon in 1969” — and if you’re feeling extra nostalgic, revisit the original scene below — then hit the comments with your reactions.