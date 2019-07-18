Democratic Presidential Debates: Here's Who Will Be Sharing the Stage Each Night During the Second Round

Thursday night, CNN revealed which of the 20 top Democratic presidential hopefuls would be sharing the stage on which night of the second round of debates, which will be held in Detroit at the end of the month.
The 10-candidate lineup for Night 1 includes Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Among those hitting the stage on Night 2 are Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Julian Castro and Cory Booker. The moderators for these debates will be CNN’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.
Here’s the lineup in full:
Night 1 (airing Tuesday, July 30, at 8/7c on CNN)
Steve Bullock, Montana governor
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.
John Delaney, former Maryland representative
John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
Beto O’Rourke, former Texas representative
Tim Ryan, Ohio representative
Bernie Sanders, Vermont representative
Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator
Marianne Williamson, self-help author
Night 2 (airing Wednesday, July 31, at 8/7c on CNN)
Michael Bennet, Colorado senator
Joe Biden, former vice-president
Cory Booker, New Jersey senator
Julian Castro, former HUD secretary
Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York
Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii representative
Kristin Gillibrand, New York senator
Kamala Harris, California senator
Jay Inslee, governor of Washington
Andrew Yang, former tech exec
What do you think of the matchups? Which night are you likelier to tune in for? Hit the comments.