Democratic Presidential Debates: Here's Who Will Be Sharing the Stage Each Night During the Second Round

Thursday night, CNN revealed which of the 20 top Democratic presidential hopefuls would be sharing the stage on which night of the second round of debates, which will be held in Detroit at the end of the month.

The 10-candidate lineup for Night 1 includes Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Among those hitting the stage on Night 2 are Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Julian Castro and Cory Booker. The moderators for these debates will be CNN’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

Here’s the lineup in full:

Night 1 (airing Tuesday, July 30, at 8/7c on CNN)

Steve Bullock, Montana governor

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.

John Delaney, former Maryland representative

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Beto O’Rourke, former Texas representative

Tim Ryan, Ohio representative

Bernie Sanders, Vermont representative

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Marianne Williamson, self-help author

Night 2 (airing Wednesday, July 31, at 8/7c on CNN)

Michael Bennet, Colorado senator

Joe Biden, former vice-president

Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

Julian Castro, former HUD secretary

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York

Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii representative

Kristin Gillibrand, New York senator

Kamala Harris, California senator

Jay Inslee, governor of Washington

Andrew Yang, former tech exec

What do you think of the matchups? Which night are you likelier to tune in for? Hit the comments.