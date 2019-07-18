Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cast Reacts to End Date Reveal, Teases 'Beautiful in a Sad Way' Series Finale Filming Now

When the Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast christened TVLine’s 2019 San Diego Comic-Con video suite on Thursday, the No. 1 topic was going to be the latest teases about Sarge’s identity.

But then the show went and announced it is ending in 2020, with Season 7! So… plans changed.

In the video Q&A above, the cast — along with EPs Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon and Jeff Bell, plus Marvel TV Chief Jeph Loeb — react to the official announcement made on Thursday morning, before confirming that they are in fact shooting he series finale right now, to air next summer. Will any of the fine people visiting our studio not make it out of the series alive…?

We then turn the conversation to Season 6, as in the one airing right now, and Clark Gregg’s turn as a stone-cold Coulson lookalike. Just recently, we learned that “Sarge” is not his actual name, and that he is wearing someone else’s “skin.” But rest assured, a “whole closet” full of shoes are about to drop in this Friday’s episode, revealing the enigmatic antagonist’s precise origin.

Also in the cast Q&A, we talk about which cast member got banged up during that brutal Sarge/Mack brawl; which of Season 6’s special effects most breaks the bank; a potential Sequoia: Agent of Influence spinoff; and then, at the very end, a few words to sum up next summer’s series finale.

