Harvey Weinstein Doc Untouchable Gets Premiere Date, Trailer at Hulu

You’ve seen Finding Neverland and Surviving R. Kelly… now it’s Harvey Weinstein’s turn.

Hulu will debut Untouchable, a documentary chronicling the rise and fall of the disgraced movie producer, on Monday, Sept. 2, the streamer has announced. Along with the premiere date, Hulu has released a trailer — which you can watch above — that takes a hard look at the more than 80 accusations of sexual assaults leveled against Weinstein, who was a Oscar-winning Hollywood kingpin as head of the indie film studio Miramax. Several of Weinstein’s accusers share their personal stories in the doc, including actresses Rosanna Arquette (“When I tried to tell people, they said, ‘You better keep your mouth shut'”) and Paz de la Huerta (“Things got very uncomfortable very fast”).

The documentary also examines the huge emotional toll that the accused assaults had on the victims. (“It’s the collateral damage, what it does to relationships,” one accuser tearfully says. “It steals something.”) Plus, it features interviews with the reporters who cracked the Weinstein story, including Ronan Farrow (“I was being told these women are crazy”), and points an accusatory finger at the Hollywood power structure that allowed this to go on for so long.

