Gossip Girl Reboot Ordered to Series at WarnerMedia's HBO Max

It’s not just a rumor anymore: Gossip Girl is getting the reboot treatment.

Seven years after the CW drama wrapped — and six months after there was talk of a new iteration at the show’s original network — HBO Max has ordered 10 hour-long episodes of a series that will introduce a fresh crop of gorgeous Manhattan private-schoolers to Gossip Girl’s all-seeing eye. Per the streaming service, the reboot “will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Onboard once again as executive producers are series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Joshua Safran, the Gossip Girl EP who went on to create ABC’s Quantico and Netflix’s upcoming Mixtape, is set as EP and writer.

No word yet on whether or not any of the original series’ cast members will make an appearance — or, in narrator Kristen Bell’s case, be heard. There’s also no premiere date for Gossip Girl 2.0; however, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service launches in the spring of 2020.

