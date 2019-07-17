Does Arrow Behind-the-Scenes Photo Confirm Final Season Time Travel?

Arrow star Stephen Amell revealed a “blast from the past” that takes place in the final season premiere — and which seems to confirm a time travel theory first hinted at by the episode’s title.

Having just started filming the final season opener, which has the throwback title of “Starling City,” Amell on early Wednesday morning tweeted a photo of the Queen mansion set, which hasn’t been seen in a while — and which is technically currently torched, based on what we saw in the background last season during Emiko’s visit to Robert Queen’s grave.

Amell teased that the photo represents both a blast from the past as well as present, which falls in line with the thinking that Oliver’s mission with the Monitor will necessitate some travel through time/revisiting of moments from the past, as it lays the foundation for this season”s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” five-part crossover.

The official logline for Season 8 — which premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15, leading out of The Flash — says that Oliver, “in the wake of discovering what his future holds, will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow‘s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

How do YOU think the resurrected Queen mansion plays into things?

