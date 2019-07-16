Ratings: The Code Hits New Lows, Bachelorette Eyes Season Highs

RELATED STORIES Ratings: The Code Returns to Lows

The antepenultimate episode of CBS’ The Code (Season 1, that is!) drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating this Monday, dipping on both counts to series lows.

ABC’s The Bachelorette dominated the night in both measures, rising to season highs of 6.4 mil and 1.7 (read recap). Leading out of that, Grand Hotel (3.1 mil/0.6) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (4.5 mil/0.9) and Dateline (3.8 mil/0.7) were steady.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1.2 mil/0.3) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (940K/0.3) both ticked up.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.5 mil/0.6) and So You Think You Can Dance (1.96 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, though the latter delivered its second-smallest audience in 16 seasons.

