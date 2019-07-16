TVLine Items: AMC Vet Joins B&B, Rocko's Modern Movie and More

Daytime Emmy winner Vincent Irizarry is joining the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. Jordan Armstrong, TVInsider.com reports.

Irizarry makes his debut on the CBS soap on Monday, Aug. 26, and will play a pivotal role in the baby Beth/baby Phoebe storyline.

Irizarry’s many daytime credits include Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, One Life to Live, All My Children (for which he won a Daytime Emmy in 2009), Santa Barbara and Guiding Light.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, a movie revival of the ’90s Nickelodeon cartoon, will drop on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 9.

*chanting* WE LOVE ROCKO! #RockosModernLifeStaticCling comes to Netflix on 8/9 📺 pic.twitter.com/ydYE3wZ9SV — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) July 16, 2019

* Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210 “revival” BH90210 has added Natalie Sharp (Supernatural) to its cast in a recurring role, according to our sister site Deadline. The series centers on the original 90210 actors — Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, et al — reuniting to get a TV revival going; Sharp will play Anna, an established writer for a new TV show.

* Netflix has given a series order to the variety sketch show Astronomy Club, starring the New York-based improv comedy group and executive-produced by Kenya Barris (black-ish).

* All 13 episodes of AMC’s conspiracy thriller Rubicon are now available to stream commercial-free on AMC Premiere, the cable network’s paid digital video service. Additionally, the first three episodes are also available to watch with ads on AMC.com and the AMC app.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?