Emmy Nominations: Game of Thrones' Epic Record, Rent's 'Live' Eligibility, a Pop'd Cherry and Lots More Fun Facts

As nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards continue to be processed, TVLine drills down to take a look at some of the quieter (and fun) trends.

HBO RECLAIMS THRONE | With a record-breaking 137 total nods, HBO reclaimed its title as most-nominated outlet — after having its 17-year streak broken in 2018 by that plucky upstart, Netflix (which this year amassed 117). Amazon meanwhile more than doubled its previous record, by collecting 47 total nods — fueled in part by Fleabag‘s 11 nominations (including for Outstanding Comedy).

I DRINK AND I (STILL) GET EMMY NODS | With his eighth nomination for Supporting Actor in a Drama, Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage improved his record in that category and cemented his status as the HBO saga’s only cast member to be nommed for every eligible season.

CHERRY POP | Schitt’s Creek first nominations (a total of four, including for best comedy series) also marked the Pop TV network’s first-ever invitation to the Emmys dance.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN | Of the shows that ended their runs or got axed this year, Game of Thrones led the pack with a whopping 32 nods — up from last year’s 22 and setting a record for the most noms for a single season of any show. (The previous record was 26, set in 1994 by NYPD Blue). Veep scored nine nominations, while The Big Bang Theory and House of Cards each garnered three a piece. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend grabbed two final noms (for Original Main Title Theme Music and “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal” aka The CW’s only presence), while Rel (yes, Rel!), The Tick and I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman each grabbed one on their way out the door.

A FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING | Forty-five (!) thespians and creatives scored their first Emmy nods on Tuesday, including This Is Us‘ Mandy Moore, Game of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie and Better Call Saul‘s Michael McKean.

IT’S AN HONOR JUST TO BE (VERY) NOMINATED…. | Either as on-camera talent (as host of The World’s Best) or as a writer and or EP, James Corden is up for four Emmys, while Barry‘s Bill Hader is a triple threat, competing for lead actor in a comedy plus in the writing and directing races.

LESS THAN SUPER | While DC Comics-based shows eked out two nods this year (Gotham for Outstanding Sound Editing, and Teen Titans Go! for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program), Marvel was shut out from the Emmy race this time around. (Before you ask: This year’s drama stunt noms went to The Blacklist, Blindspot, Game of Thrones, SWAT and SEAL Team.)

MOM‘S NOT THE WORD | Mom star Allison Janney was snubbed for the first time since the CBS sitcom entered the Emmy race in 2014.

THIS ‘N’ THAT | After all that hullabaloo about going hostless, the Oscars still managed to score eight nods, including for Outstanding Variety Special (Live)…. Fox’s Rent is also in the Variety Special (Live) race, despite only being actually live for about 20 minutes of the broadcast…. Netflix’s Ozark nearly doubled its nomination tally, jumping from five in 2018 to nine in 2019…. And, proving that some dreams do come true, 48 of TVLine’s 97 Dream Emmy Nominees came to fruition. (Just about half! We’ll take it!)