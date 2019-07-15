Younger Sneak Peek: Can Lauren Turn Josh's Baby Into an Instagram Star?

RELATED STORIES Younger Recap: Mercury Rising

Younger Recap: Mercury Rising Younger Recap: Splitting Up Together

When Josh is unexpectedly followed on Instagram by his own baby on Wednesday’s Younger (TV Land, 10/9c), all signs point to Lauren.

“That day was so much fun,” Molly Bernard tells TVLine of Lauren and Josh’s swag-filled afternoon on the town, during which they reap the benefits of baby Gemma’s rapidly rising follower count. “Nico [Tortorella] and I got to just hang out with this baby — well, several babies, since they only work for 20 minutes at a time — and do all this really over-the-top stuff. It’s funny, but it’s also endearing at the same time.”

And Lauren’s latest venture should come as no surprise to Younger fans, as she’s been the mastermind behind several of this season’s biggest developments — including encouraging ex-girlfriend Maggie to pursue a relationship with Beth.

“There was actually a scene cut out of the beginning of that episode where Lauren drags Maggie back to [where Beth works] in order to say hi to her,” Bernard reveals. So just know that Lauren is always playing puppet master, even when you aren’t aware of it. As Bernard puts it, “She just… gets it in some weird way.”

As for Lauren and Maggie remaining so close after their own breakup, Bernard calls it a “great example of queer and lesbian relationships, how you can stay friends with your exes and remain in the same circle. It’s actually one of my favorite storylines this season.”

And what can fans expect from the rest of the season? Bernard won’t say too much, but she promises, “There’s a twist coming up with Lauren that I think fans are going to appreciate.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of Josh and Lauren’s social media shenanigans, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Younger‘s sixth season below.