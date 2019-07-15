On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Showtime Trailer Pits Kirsten Dunst Against Alexander Skarsgard

RELATED STORIES The Affair: Anna Paquin Makes Her Debut in Final Season Trailer -- Watch

Kirsten Dunst is out for revenge, casting a dark cloud over the Sunshine State in the first official trailer for Showtime’s 10-episode comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida, premiering Sunday, Aug. 25 (10/9c).

Per Showtime’s official synopsis, the 1992-set series “follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) — the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place, run by the powerful Obie Garbeau II (Ted Levine). Determined to make a better life for herself, Krystal dives deep into FAM and develops a tangled relationship with FAM’s most loyal and fanatical follower Cody (Theodore Pellerin), until her business begins to affect those closest to her, including Ernie (Mel Rodriguez), her affable water park boss, and his FAM-skeptic wife Bets (Beth Ditto).”

Additional cast members include Usman Ally (Veep), Julie Benz (Dexter), Melissa De Sousa (Ladies of the Law), John Earl Jelks (True Detective), Sharon Lawrence (Shameless), Josh Fadem (Better Call Saul), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Empire), Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man on Earth) and Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Dunst’s rise to the top, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be heading south next month?