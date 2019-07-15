TVLine Items: Jack Reacher's TV Home, Making the Band Encore and More

Jack Reacher has settled down at Amazon: The streamer has landed the rights to a potential series based on Lee Child’s books, which were previously adapted into a film franchise starring Tom Cruise, our sister site Deadline reports. Scorpion creator Nick Santora will pen the project.

In the Jack Reacher novels, the title character is a former military policeman who now roams the United States taking odd jobs. Cruise starred as Reacher in two films: Jack Reacher, released in 2012, and the sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, released in 2016.

* The hit reality series Making the Band will return to MTV in 2020, Sean “Diddy” Combs announced via Instagram on Monday.

* Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk will lend his voice to a fall episode of The Simpsons as a mob lawyer who represents Fat Tony, EW.com reports. The installment was written by the actor’s brother, Simpsons co-executive producer Bill Odenkirk.

* Supergirl star Melissa Benoist will make her directorial debut with the coming season’s 17th episode, EW.com reports.

* The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will air live following the next two Democratic presidential primary debates on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 at 11/10c on Comedy Central.

* Thomas Lennon (The Odd Couple) will write, executive-produce and star in the workplace comedy Winos for the forthcoming short-form content service Quibi. Lennon plays a failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur who moves to wine country and tries to turn a run-down vineyard into a success.

* Maigret — starring Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) as the world-renowned French detective featured in 75 books written by Georges Simenon — will premiere on Ovation Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7/6c.

