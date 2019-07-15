Big Little Lies Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek: 'The Lie Is the Friendship'

RELATED STORIES Big Little Lies Recap: Courtroom Drama

Uh-oh… if there is another death in Big Little Lies‘ Season 2 finale, it might be the Monterey Five’s friendship.

In the official preview for Sunday’s finale (HBO, 9/8c), we see Celeste in court preparing to question Mary Louise at their custody hearing, and as Madeline, Renata, Jane and Bonnie look on, we hear Celeste in voiceover: “The Monterey Five, whatever we call ourselves… the lie is the friendship.” So does the trial finally fracture the ladies’ bond… and expose the truth about Perry’s death?

The finale sneak peek — which you can watch above — also gives us glimpses at:

* Celeste gasping while looking at an iPad — old video of Perry, perhaps? — while Madeline says, “I can just see the damage that it’s done… it’s eroding every single one of us.” (And “it” is the lie she pushed everyone into sticking to, right? Is she considering taking the fall for everyone?)

* Mary Louise declaring in accusatory fashion, “You were a part of this… who knows what I haven’t seen?” Could she spring some new information about her son’s death on Celeste while she’s on the stand?

* Bonnie and Nathan watching doctors wheel her mother out of her hospital room. Is she dead? Or did she recover… enough to remember Bonnie’s full confession?

* Celeste leaning on Madeline, and watching Mary Louise hug her boys in court, while Madeline says: “You can’t falter here… you hear me?”

Alright, Big Little Lies fans: Who will win the custody battle, Celeste or Mary Louise? And will the full truth about Perry’s death come out? Hit the comments below and share your predictions for the Season 2 finale.