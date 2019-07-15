13 Reasons Why: Netflix Removes Suicide Scene Amid Backlash

RELATED STORIES Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Oliver Jackson-Cohen Back for Bly Manor

In the wake of a new study that drew a connection between a spike in teen suicide and the popularity of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, the streamer has removed a graphic Season 1 sequence that depicted Katherine Langford’s Hannah taking her own life.

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help — often for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement. “As we prepare to launch Season 3 later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from Season 1.”

13 Reasons creator Brian Yorkey, meanwhile, said the intent of the controversial scene was to depict the “ugly, painful reality” so as to ensure that “no one would ever wish to emulate it.” But after hearing Dr. Moutier’s concerns (among others) Yorkey “agreed with Netflix to re-edit” the sequence.

“No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other,” the EP added. “We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.”

The aforementioned study concluded that the suicide rate among individuals 10 to 17 increased by 30 percent in April 2017, the month after 13 Reasons bowed on Netflix.

News of the excised sequence was first reported by Wall Street Journal.