Friends: Pottery Barn to Release New Collection That Includes Rachel's Apothecary Table (Sorry, Phoebe!)

RELATED STORIES TV's Hottest Love Triangles: Friends — Were You Team Ross or Team Joey?

TV's Hottest Love Triangles: Friends — Were You Team Ross or Team Joey? Friends' Series Finale Aired 15 Years Ago — and We Still Have Lots of Questions

Pottery Barn’s new furniture line may not be inspired by the Days of Yore, but it is inspired by the days of Must-See TV.

In the lead-up to Friends‘ 25th anniversary this fall, the home-furnishing store is set to release a limited-edition line inspired by the NBC sitcom, People reports. The collection will consist of tabletop items (including a Central Perk mug), accessories (including a throw pillow with the Friends logo) and, yes, Rachel’s apothecary table — a replica of the one that she once convinced Phoebe was purchased at a flea market for just “one and 50 dollars.”

As you’ll recall, Phoebe was initially anti-Pottery Barn, as established in Season 6’s “The One With the Apothecary Table.” In the episode, Rachel decided to lie about where she purchased the table after Monica reminded her that their kooky gal pal hated all mass-produced stuff. Rachel was eventually caught in a lie when she and Phoebe walked past a Pottery Barn and noticed that the display window looked exactly like their living room.

The product line is set for release later this month in Pottery Barn stores nationwide — including a magical place known as White Plains.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch scenes from the “The One With the Apothecary Table,” then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be purchasing any of the aforementioned items for your home.