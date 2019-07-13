Zachary Levi Leads a Mini Chuck Cast Reunion — Watch 'Awesome' Video

RELATED STORIES Zachary Levi to Host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards -- Watch His Announcement

The paths of three Chuck alumni Intersect’d on Saturday, leading to one Awesome video.

As shared by Joshua Gomez on Twitter, Morgan’s (currently clean-shaven) portrayer was visited by Chuck himself, Zachary Levi, as well as Ryan McPartlin, more than seven years after the NBC spy comedy’s series finale aired — though Gomez seemed to need some reassurance the moment was happening.

“Miss and love these two enormous slabs of beef,” Gomez commented on the video.

Since Chuck‘s end in January 2012 (recently named by TVLine as one of the best series finales of the 2010s), Levi has starred on Heroes Reborn and most recently played a big-screen hero, as in Shazam. McPartlin has recurred on Hart of Dixie, Devious Maids and Spectrum’s L.A.’s Finest, while Gomez has guested on shows such as Man With a Plan, Lucifer and Scorpion.

Watch video below, then read on for more:

For last summer’s Season 2 premiere of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (fka Tangled: The Series), Levi reunited with Chuck leading lady Yvonne Strahovski (watch the video below). And yet a full-on reunion movie has yet to come to fruition.

Levi last told us in 2013 (at the 5:30 mark), “I want it to happen,” perhaps using a crowdfunding model a la Kickstarter but not for several years, while Strahovski told us five years ago (during her 24: Live Another Day run), “I’d say by the year 2020 that maybe the odds are good — it might take that long to get it together!”

Should we hold her to that date? Because by my calendar, it’s soon.