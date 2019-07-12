Veronica Mars' Comic-Con Panelists, Girl-Powered Revival Poster Revealed

RELATED STORIES Veronica Mars First Look: Old Friends, Foes and an Ex Return for Hulu Revival

The only thing Marshmallows covet more than fresh Veronica Mars episodes is… fresh Veronica Mars swag! OK, perhaps that’s a slight exaggeration, but we challenge you to curb your excitement when you lay your private eyes on the Veronica Mars revival’s official Comic-Con poster.

The super-cool, noir-themed one-sheet — which puts Kristen Bell’s trench coat-wearing sleuth front and center where she belongs (scroll down to view) — will be handed out at Friday’s signing at the Warner Bros booth (2:15 pm).

Veronica Mars‘ SDCC panel, meanwhile, takes place Friday at 11:30 am in Ballroom 20. Cast members scheduled to attend the aforementioned panel, which will kick off with a screening of the revival’s premiere episode, include Ms. Bell (duh), Enrico Colantoni (Keith), Jason Dohring (Logan), Percy Daggs III (Wallace), Francis Capra (Weevil), Ryan Hansen (Dick) and franchise newbie Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Nicole). Series creator Rob Thomas and EP Diane Ruggiero-Wright will also be on hand.

Lastly, I can exclusively confirm that the event’s moderator will be, ahem, yours truly! As in me. You know, “Blushing Guy” from Season 2, Episode 15, “The Quick and the Wed.” (Please clap enthusiastically when I come out on stage to make up for the approval I never received from my father when I was young, thank you kindly.)

All eight episodes of Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival (aka Season 4) will be available to stream on July 26.