The Deuce's Final Season Gets September Premiere Date on HBO

Get ready to say deuces to your favorite porn peeps this fall. HBO will launch the third and final season of The Deuce on Monday, Sept. 9 (9/8c), TVLine has learned.

The ’80s-set drama, whose ensemble includes big names like Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco (in dual roles), recently promoted several recurring cast members to series regulars for Season 3: David Krumholtz (as porn producer Harvey Wasserman), Daniel Sauli (as mob associate Tommy Longo), Sepidah Moafi (as sex worker Loretta) and Olivia Luccardi (as sex worker Melissa).

The Deuce has garnered a handful of high-profile nominations throughout the course of its two-season run, including a Best TV Drama Actress nod for Gyllenhaal at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in 2017.

In addition to The Deuce‘s final season, HBO’s upcoming slate includes Succession Season 2 (premiering Sunday, Aug. 11), and the final season of Silicon Valley. They’ll be joined by new series His Dark Materials, The Righteous Gemstones, Watchmen and Mrs. Fletcher. Additionally, the third and final season of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Divorce began airing on Monday, July 1.

Will you miss The Deuce? What are your hopes for your favorite (or least favorite) characters in the final season?