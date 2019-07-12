TVLine Items: Two Arrow Returns, Playing House Vet in Space and More

Arrow is getting a visit from a friend and a foe during the show’s swan song: Colin Donnell (aka Tommy Merlyn) and Josh Segarra (aka Adrian Chase/Big Bad Prometheus) will guest-star in Season 8, EW.com reports.

“Adrian Chase comes back in a different way than expected,” showrunner Beth Schwartz tells the site, while executive producer Marc Guggenheim warns that Donnell is “not coming back as the Tommy we know.”

Arrow returns for its final season on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9/8c on The CW.

* It’s a Playing House reunion, of sorts: Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Bornheimer — who guested on St. Clair’s aforementioned USA Network series — have joined the upcoming HBO space tourism comedy Avenue 5, starring Hugh Laurie and created by Armando Iannucci (Veep).

* Grantchester has been renewed for Season 5 by Masterpiece on PBS and ITV. Tom Brittney (Outlander, Call the Midwife) will star as the new Grantchester vicar, Will Davenport.

* FX is shutting down its ad-free subscription service FX Plus, according to our sister site Variety, which offered subscribers access to all of FX’s programming, past and present, for $5.99 a month. In light of the Disney-Fox merger, it’s expected that FX’s library will be rolled into Disney+, the streaming service launching this November that will cost $6.99 a month.

