Gina Rodriguez to Play POTUS in Her Diary of a Female President for Disney+

Gina Rodriguez is set to play the titular potential POTUS in Diary of a Female President, the series she is executive-producing for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.

The recipient of a 10-episode, straight-to-series order back in January, the project follows Elena, a 12-year-old, Cuban-American girl (via the narration of her diary), as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and her journey to becoming the future president of the United States.

Rodriguez, whose Jane the Virgin wraps its run later this summer, will fill the recurring guest-starring role of adult Elena, who is currently on the campaign trail, as well as direct the first episode. Newcomer Tess Romero will play tweenage Elena, who is described as “unabashed, semi-dweeby, ultra-observant” and wielding a “strong point of view.”

Other castings include Charlie Bushnell as Bobby, Elena’s sweet-faced but mischievous older brother; Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black) as Gabi, Elena and Bobby’s intelligent and loving mom; and Michael Weaver (Here and Now).

Rodriguez will work alongside producing partner Emily Gipson on the series, with Robin Shorr (The Carmichael Show, The Middle) attached as showrunner. Series creator Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) will pen the scripts.

Now in production in Los Angeles, Diary of a Female President is earmarked for a 2020 premiere on Disney+, which launches Nov. 12.