'Adult' Flintstones Reboot in the Works

Prepare to meet The Flintstones all over again. Warner Bros. Animation is working with Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions on an adult-skewing primetime animated comedy based on the classic cartoon series, TVLine’s sister publication Variety reports.

Hanna-Barbera’s original Flintstones — which followed the exploits of married cave-people Fred and Wilma Flintstone, along with their friends, offspring and enormous pets — aired on ABC from 1960 to 1966 for a total of 166 episodes. It was even the first animated show to be nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmys in 1961.

More than 10 follow-up series and spinoffs aired in the following years, including The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show (1971–1972) and The Flintstone Comedy Show (1981–1982). We’ve also seen the iconic characters reimagined in several live-action movies, with John Goodman and Elizabeth Perkins initially stepping into the roles of Fred and Wilma in 1994.

And this isn’t the first time the classic cave-dwelling family has attempted to return to television in recent years. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was given permission to develop a Flintstones reboot back in 2011, but the project never came to fruition.

Would you watch this latest attempt at an “adult” Flintstones reboot? Hit PLAY on the original series’ intro (and outro) below to get those nostalgic juices flowing, then drop a comment with your thoughts.