TVLine Items: Scandal Vet to Lovecraft, The Circus Premiere Date and More

HBO’s adaptation of Lovecraft Country is getting a dose of Scandal: Tony Goldwyn will guest-star in the upcoming series, our sister site Deadline reports.

The drama follows Atticus Freeman (When We Rise‘s Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Underground’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (The People v. O.J. Simpson’s Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. The show hails from executive producers Misha Green (Underground), Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams.

Goldwyn will play Samuel Braithwhite, the patriarch of his family, who views people as objects, and outsiders — including his own daughter — as inferiors.

* Season 4 of Showtime’s The Circus will premiere Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8/7c, following “an unprecedented cast of Democratic candidates” as they “barnstorm key states in their quests to face off against Donald Trump in 2020.” Said president, meanwhile, “is pursuing re-election amid a growing threat of impeachment and looming international crises.”

* Pop TV has given a series order to the coming-of-age comedy Best Intentions, starring David Fynn (Undateable) as a painfully awkward single father who is the guidance counselor at his son’s high school. Lindsey Gort (The Carrie Diaries) co-stars as a teacher with whom Dad is smitten.

* Hulu’s upcoming drama Reprisal, which stars Abigail Spencer (Timeless) as a woman seeking revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads, has added Rory Cochrane (CSI: Miami) , Craig Tate (Snowfall) , Wavyy Jonez (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.) and Shane Callahan (Outsiders) as series regulars.

