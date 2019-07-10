Ratings: Love Island's Nightly Run Has Soft Start; Bring the Funny Opens Well

RELATED STORIES CBS' Love Island Cast Is (Very) Revealed!

CBS' Love Island Cast Is (Very) Revealed! Summer 2019: New Shows That Excite Us

CBS’ Love Island started its weeknightly run on Tuesday with just 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down sharply from what Big Brother did in the time slot (4.5 mil/1.1) a week prior.

Closing the Eye’s night, leading out of a Big Bang rerun, the already renewed Blood & Treasure (2.7 mil/0.3) slipped to series lows.

Elsewhere:

NBC | America’s Got Talent (9.6 mil/1.4) dipped opposite the MLB All-Star Game. Leading out of that, Bring the Funny delivered the largest audience (6.2 mil) for a summer broadcast debut since June 2017 while marking the highest-rated summer reality launch (1.2) in the same span of time. The comedy competition also “brought” the best numbers for any new episode of a freshman series this summer.

FOX | MLB All-Star Game coverage (7.1 mil/1.7) was down 14 and 19 percent year-over-year.

THE CW | The 100 (690K/0.2) was steady.

Want scoop on any scripted summer or fall show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.