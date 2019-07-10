Katherine Heigl to Star in Netflix's 10-Episode Firefly Lane Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy Vet Katherine Heigl Reacts to Alex Marrying 'True Love' Jo, Wonders, 'Where Did Izzie Go?'

Katherine Heigl is headed to Netflix by way of Firefly Lane. The Grey’s Anatomy vet has signed on to star in and exec-produce Netflix’s 10-episode series adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s best-selling book, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Firefly Lane centers on two inseparable best friends and tracks their enduring, complicated bond over the course of four decades.

Heigl, who is currently wrapping up a two-season stint on USA Network’s soon-to-include Suits, will play Tully Hart, a magnetic, ambitious, reckless and fiercely loyal force of nature. Still bearing the scars of a traumatic childhood, Tully is, per the official character description, “dogged by inner loneliness, even as she goes on to fabulous fame and fortune as a journalist and talk show host. Her saving grace is her best friend and soulmate, Kate (not yet cast), with whom she shares an unshakable bond, over the course of four tumultuous decades.”

Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End) serves as writer/showrunner/exec producer. Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose are also EPs, while Hannah is a co-EP. Peter O’Fallon (UnREAL) will direct the premiere.

In addition to Grey’s and Suits, Heigl’s TV credits include CBS’ Doubt and NBC’s State of Affairs. Firefly Lane marks Heigl’s first project with Netflix.