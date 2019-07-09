The Masked Singer Season 2 Teasers: Who's Inside the Crazy New Costumes?

RELATED STORIES Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire's Final Season, XL Masked Singer and More

Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire's Final Season, XL Masked Singer and More Masked Singer: Answers to Burning Qs About Stubborn Masks, Disappearing Heights, Leaks, Lip-Syncing and More

It’s almost time once again for America’s favorite guessing game: Which celebrities are hiding behind those wild costumes on The Masked Singer?

Fox’s hit singing competition returns for Season 2 with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8/7c, and in a pair of new promos, we get our first look at a bevy of baffling new disguises, from a top-hatted skeleton to a regally dressed leopard to a feathered flamingo to… an egg? (As far as we can tell, one costume is an egg with arms and legs, wearing a hard-boiled egg as a hat. Yeah, your guess is as good as ours.)

The judging panel is as clueless as we are, too: As we hear snippets of the mystery celebs crooning out tunes, returning judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong look completely confused as to who’s behind the voice. (“I don’t know who I am!” Jeong cries.)

Press PLAY above (and below, for Promo #2) for a sneak peek at The Masked Singer‘s sophomore run, and then hit the comments and tell us: What’s your favorite costume of this initial crop? And based on nothing at all, who do you think is behind each mask?