Ratings: Grand Hotel Ticks Down, Ninja Rises, SYTYCD Returns Steady

After seeming to stabilize in Week 3, ABC’s Grand Hotel this Monday ticked down to 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating. Opening ABC’s lineup, The Bachelorette (6 mil/1.5) hit a season high in viewers while steady in the demo, dominating the night in both measures.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Code (3.8 mil/0.4) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1.18 mil/0.2) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (945K/0.2) were steady.

FOX | Back from a one-week break, Beat Shazam (2.3 mil/0.6) and So You Think You Can Dance (2.2 mil/0.5) were both steady in the demo.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (4.5 mil/0.9) and Dateline (3.8 mil/0.7) each rose a tenth in the demo.

