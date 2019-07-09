TV Stars Go Back to Work: Photos From Arrow, This Is Us, Riverdale and More

While viewers are still in the midst of summer TV, the stars of this fall’s returning faves are already headed back to work — and they’re sharing on-set photos!

Among the network shows currently shooting their upcoming seasons are Riverdale, This Is Us, The Good Doctor, Hawaii Five-0 and Law & Order: SVU. In some cases, the start of production is also the beginning of the end: A few long-running series such as Arrow and Blindspot are serving up sneak peeks from their swan songs. (The Arrowverse also appears to have gotten an early start on this year’s mega crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”)

To tide you over until this fall, TVLine has gathered the best social-media previews from the cast and crews of your favorite shows.

A few highlights from our back-to-work photo gallery (so far):

* A Riverdale tribute to Luke Perry’s Fred Andrews — and shirtless Archie, because duh.

* A very scruffy McGarrett trading Hawaii for a new locale.

* SVU‘s historic table read.

* Supergirl‘s new ‘do.

* A Parisian adventure for God Friended Me.

* Henry Ian Cusick’s warm welcome on the set of MacGyver.

Browse our gallery of back-to-work photos (click here for direct access), and make sure to bookmark this page for updates. Then hit the comments to tell us which returning shows you’re most excited to see this fall.