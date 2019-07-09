Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover: Everything We Know So Far

Now that the Avengers have foiled Thanos’ endgame and the X-Men… did whatever they did in Dark Phoenix… the next big superhero team-up will take place on the smaller screen, via The CW’s 2019 Arrowverse crossover event. Let’s get you ready for it!

As confirmed at the close of last year’s “Elseworlds” three-parter, the next crossover event will tackle no less than DC Comics’ famous “Crisis on Infinite Earths” storyline — and in doing so finally fulfill the promise made during The Flash‘s pilot, where a future newspaper touted the MIA speedster’s vanishing in a “crisis.”

In the seven months since “Elseworlds,” and mostly via the season finales of Arrow, Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow, clues about the next crossover have been scattered about, revealing at least one major death and hinting at the involvement of at least one of the Arrowverse’s Big Balds Bads.

What else is there to know as the “Crisis” draws nearer? Ahead of this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, where a “super” amount of additional intel is bound to be released, TVLine has rounded up every tease dropped thus far — during “Elseworlds” and the aforementioned finales — as well as scheduling info, some background on the comic books arc, and more. (Click here for direct access).

Review “Everything We Know,” and then discuss (among other topics):

1. Have we in fact already seen the Anti-Monitor?

2. What other “Crisis” characters simply must be cast for the crossover?

