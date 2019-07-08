Veronica Mars First Look: Old Friends, Foes and an Ex Return for Hulu Revival

Marshmallows, prepare for a trip down memory lane: The following photos from Hulu’s upcoming Veronica Mars revival feature everyone from the PI’s law enforcement ex-boyfriend to several of her most dangerous enemies.

Among the highlights from the attached gallery, which covers the first four episodes and includes over 100 (!) images:

* Familiar faces like Weevil and Wallace make an appearance, albeit in very different contexts.

* Veronica and Logan partake in some cuddling, drinking and what looks like a tense moment.

* Dick is in his element.

* A certain Fitzpatrick is back, as is Season 3 villain Mercer Hayes. But it’s not all terrible blasts from the past: Max Greenfield also returns as Veronica’s ex Leo.

* Among the newcomers to Neptune fans can spot: J.K. Simmons, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt and Izabela Vidovic, plus guest star Eliza Coupe.

In the revival — debuting with all eight episodes on Friday, July 26 — “spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry,” per the official synopsis. “After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access), then hit the comments with your thoughts.