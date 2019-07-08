Queer Eye Season 4 Trailer Sends Jonathan Van Ness Back to High School

RELATED STORIES The Hills Recap: Mischa Barton Finally Stands Up to 'Scum Bag' Perez Hilton

Queer Eye is turning back the clock in Season 4, sending one of the Fab Five to his hometown for a well-deserved makeover and an emotional reunion.

Netflix on Monday released the official trailer for the new season, in which Jonathan Van Ness — with Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk in tow — returns to the hallowed halls of Quincy Senior High, where he shows some love to his former orchestra teacher, who’s so dedicated to her students that she “puts herself on the back burner.”

“Try not to cry,” Van Ness says. “Try not to lose it.” (As always, we’ll try, but we make no promises.)

Per a release from Netflix, “Queer Eye‘s fearless ambassadors of taste return to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes,” several of which are showcased in the trailer above.

Highlights include: a selfless community member getting some help of his own, a major makeover decades in the making, and the important lesson that “it’s never too late to start over.”

Queer Eye‘s fourth season hits Netflix on Friday, July 19. Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at what’s to come, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.