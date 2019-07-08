TVLine Items: Star Vet to grown-ish, S.W.A.T. Adds Series Regular and More

One of Star‘s leading ladies is moving on: Ryan Destiny, who played Alexandra Crane on the cancelled Fox drama, will recur during Season 3 of grown-ish.

Destiny joins the Freeform comedy as Jillian, “a transfer student from an HBCU who has come to study filmmaking at Cal U,” per the official description. “Smart, worldly, and cultured, Jillian can talk art and music with Luca, politics and activism with Aaron, and also fits right in with Zoey and her eclectic crew of girls.”

Season 2B of grown-ish currently airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.

Although Star was axed, Destiny might be reprising her musical role: Co-creator Lee Daniels announced on Instagram last Friday that the series would wrap up with a “movie of the week.”

* Amy Farrington (Faking It, Beyond) has boarded CBS’ S.W.A.T. in the series regular role of Lt. Detective Lynch, who is appointed by the mayor as a tactical consultant to Hondo’s team, Deadline reports.

* Conan‘s Comic-Con episodes will include the stars of It Chapter Two (on Wednesday, July 17), Veronica Mars (on Friday, July 19) and Carnival Row (on Saturday, July 20), with surprise guests slated for Thursday, July 18.

* CNN journalists Jake Tapper, Don Lemon and Dana Bash will moderate the next Democratic debates, which will once again feature 20 candidates across two nights. The debates will take place in Detroit on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31.

* Amazon has greenlit a 10-episode comedy series from Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver and EP Amy Poehler, following the lives of four black women — friends from their college days at NYU — as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

* The fifth and final season of Poldark will premiere Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 pm on Masterpiece on PBS.

* Amazon’s first original stand-up special, Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time, will debut Friday, Aug. 16.

* truTV’s Adam Ruins Everything will return with the first of eight new episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10 pm. Watch a trailer:

