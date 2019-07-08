Gotham's Barbara Coldly Questions Baby Daddy Jim's Fitness as a Father in Deleted Final Season Scene

RELATED STORIES Gotham Boss Talks Series Finale's Batman Reveal, Bruce/Selina Reunion... and a Catwoman Spinoff?

A trip down memory lane take a sharp and brutal turn in this exclusive deleted scene from Gotham‘s fifth and final season.

In the above clip from Season 5, Episode 8, Barbara Kean (played by Erin Richards) gives Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) the answer to a question he had asked earlier in the hour, when trying to tell his ex apart from “shapeshifter” Jane Doe — quizzing the ladies on where they first met.

That warm-ish and semi-fuzzy moment leads to talk of Barbara’s fate, once reunification happens with Gotham and the mainland. Will Jim have his baby momma’s back?

Jim then reiterates his resolve to be a part of Batgirl-to-be’s life. But is that necessarily music to Babs’ ears? Press play above to hear her counterargument against his sort of paternal guidance.

This deleted scene is one of several featured on Gotham: The Complete Fifth and Final Season, available Tuesday, July 9 on Blu-ray and DVD. Other extra supplementing the final season’s 12 episodes are the featurettes Best Moments at NY Comic Con 2018 and Modern Mythology, in which the producers and cast explore the final chapter of Gotham as it pushed Bruce Wayne to finally accept his destiny, the mantle of The Dark Knight.