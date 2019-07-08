Ratings: FIFA Women's World Cup Final Improves 20% on Men's 2018 Final

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things Really Ought to End With Season 4 -- Here's Why

Has more fuel been added to the #PayThemMore* fire?

Fox Sports coverage of the United States’ 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup Final scored a 10.0/27 overnight rating among metered markets, up 20 percent from the prelim numbers for last July’s France-Croatia match-up in the Men’s World Cup Final (which went on to report around 12 million total viewers, with Telemundo included).

Those overnights also mark the best metered market rating for any U.S. soccer telecast since the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup final, which netted a 15.2 airing in primetime.

All told, the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup tourney averaged a 1.29 on FOX, FS1 and FS2 among metered markets, up 1 percent from 2015 and up 19 percent from 2011. The Top 3 local markets for this year’s tournament were Austin (2.21), San Diego (2.03) and Kansas City (1.98).

* With a World Cup win, the max earnings for a USWNT player is $200,000, whereas a USMNT player can earn $1.1 million — this despite ratings and, more importantly, the fact that the U.S. women’s team brought in $50.8 million in ticket revenue from 2016-2018, while the men brought in $49.9 million (per the Wall Street Journal).