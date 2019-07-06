Stranger Things Season 3's 1980s Movie Influences: The Evil Dead, Fletch, The Thing, Spies Like Us and More

Just as previous installments of Stranger Things evoked the likes of E.T. and The Goonies, the Netflix hit’s third season was chock-a-block with even more 1980s movie references, nods and influences. How many did you spy?

Of course, you had a stone-faced, relentless assassin in the vein of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator. And at one point, two characters break the tension by belting out a duet from a certain fantasy film. Heck, even Fast Times‘ bikini-clad Phoebe Cates puts in an appearance (of sorts).

But among the dozen-plus films cited in this ’80s kid’s own, off-the-top-of-my-head list (click here for direct access), there are a few where the nods were a bit more subtle, more evoking a tone or a theme or a visual (such as the supernatural showdown shown above, inside a remote cabin).

Flip through my spoiler-filled list — which includes movies about a bumbling sleuth, a one-man army, a mind-controlling dessert and a “club” of unlikely friends — and then tell us which nods you concur with, as well as the ones that we perhaps “missed.” (After all, I am but one man and this site isn’t named MovieLine!)