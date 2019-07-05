The 100 Sneak Peek: Will Bellamy Risk It All to Save Clarke From Josephine?

RELATED STORIES The 100's Richard Harmon Reacts to Josephine's Possible Crush on Murphy: 'Yeah, I Was Wondering About That...'

The 100 returns with a new episode on Tuesday (The CW, 9/8c) in which Josephine poses a very loaded question to Bellamy: “Is Clarke really worth all that?”

Her dramatic inquiry comes as Bellamy is dragging her through the forest towards the Children of Gabriel, a desperate mission she believes will doom them all. “Don’t you get it? You’re killing all three of us — not to mention the rest of your friends when my father finds out,” Josephine tells him in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode.

As Josephine explains, the Children of Gabriel will more than likely decapitate her the moment they discover who she really is, which would — based on my admittedly limited understanding of the human anatomy — result in both her and Clarke’s immediate deaths.

As for what we can look forward to in the remaining episodes of Season 6, Richard Harmon recently told TVLine, “The first half of the season [was] us meddling with chaos, and in the second half, you can expect what you should always expect on The 100: complete and utter chaos.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Tuesday’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 6 below.