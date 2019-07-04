Stranger Things Season 3: What Did You Think of Episode 7's [Spoiler] Twist?

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere Recap: Suddenly Last Summer — Plus, [Spoiler] Is Attacked!

Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere Recap: Suddenly Last Summer — Plus, [Spoiler] Is Attacked! GLAAD: TV's LGBTQ Representation Is at New High, While Delivering Greater Diversity and Gender Parity

Warning: The following story containx spoilers from the 7th episode of Stranger Things‘ third season — proceed at your own peril.

Holy bait-and-switch, Batman. The penultimate episode of Stranger Things Season 3 found Maya Hawke’s breakout character, Robin, dropping a truth bomb on partner in crime Steve: she’s a lesbian.

Her confession came immediately on the heels of Steve coming clean about the romantic feelings he has for her, which only compounded his shock and awe. In fact, it took a minute for Steve to realize what the audience was already well on its way to piecing together.

“I’m not like your other friends,” Robin cryptically hinted to him. “And I am not like Nancy Wheeler.” She then clarified that the student she was crushing on in high school was not him — it was Tammy Thompson (who had a thing for him). “I wanted her to look at me,” she explained, fighting back tears. “But she couldn’t pull her eyes away from you and your stupid hair. And I didn’t understand because you would get bagel crumbs all over the floor. And you asked dumb questions. And you were a douchebag. And you didn’t even like her. And I would go home and just scream into my pillow.”

After a clueless Steve reminded Robin that, “Tammy Thompson is… a girl,” she shot him back a look that screamed, “Come on, dude: Connect the gay dots!” And connect ’em he did. “Holy sh-t,” he exclaimed, before (rather quickly) reassuring her — without having to literally reassure her — that her sexuality is, like, totally awesome. His only quibble: That she wasted her time pining over “a total dud” like Tammy Thompson.

What did you think of Stranger Things‘ big coming-out moment? Did you see it coming? Were you surprised it wasn’t Will making the big declaration? Weigh in below!