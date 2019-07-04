President Trump's 'Salute to America': Watch Live Stream of 4th of July Event

RELATED STORIES Watch Macy's Fireworks, A Capitol Fourth, Let Freedom Sing and More

President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” is set to commence on the National Mall at 6:30 pm ET — but just how many Americans will be watching?

Fox News is the only major cable news network that is scheduled to air POTUS’ Fourth of July spectacle in its entirety, as part of a two-hour edition of Special Report With Brett Baier (at 6 pm). The event will include aerial flyovers and military tanks, akin to France’s Bastille Day celebration.

CNN and MSNBC do not intend to air “Salute to America” — though MSNBC has said that it will break in live, as warranted, should any part of the event be deemed newsworthy.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior, “Salute to America” will start off at the Lincoln Memorial, as the president “honors America’s armed forces with music, military demonstrations, flyovers and much more.” Participants include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band, the Armed Forces Chorus, and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team.

“Salute to America” is independent from A Capitol Fourth (PBS, 8/7c). The latter will feature performances by Vanessa Williams, Yolanda Adams, Lindsey Stirling, The O’Jays, Laine Hardy, Laura Osnes, Angelica Hale, Maelyn Jarmon, Keala Settle, Gone West feat. Colbie Caillat, and Carol King, Vanessa Carlton and the Broadway Cast of Beautiful; John Stamos hosts.

Meanwhile, the New York-based Macy’s 4th of July Spectacular (NBC, 8/7c) will include performances by Luke Bryan, Derek Hough, Ciara, Khalid, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley; Hough and Ciara host.

Lastly is Let Freedom Sing (CMT, 10/9c), a country-music concert event headlined by Brett Eldredge, featuring a fireworks display from Downtown Nashville.

