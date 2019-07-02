Cash Cab Revival Coming to Bravo (Along With a Few Key Changes)

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Teen Tournament 2019 Winner Reacts: 'It Still Feels Unreal'

Just when you thought Cash Cab had run out of gas, along comes Bravo to fill its tank once again. The network on Tuesday announced that it’s reviving the beloved game show, with comedian Ben Bailey returning to resume hosting (and driving) duties.

Cash Cab, which originally aired on the Discovery Channel from 2005 to 2012, found Bailey picking up passengers in New York City and quizzing them for cash prizes. Initially created in England, Discovery’s Cash Cab was one of more than 40 international adaptations of the franchise.

In Bravo’s updated version, “the stakes are higher, the car will be upgraded and the questions will include more for lovers of pop culture,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Each episode will feature three games, and much like the original series it will all start the second the contestant enters the Cash Cab. If the passenger can answer enough questions correctly before making it to their destination, they’ll win big bucks. However, three wrong answers and they’re kicked out of the Cash Cab and back on the street.”

Along with the traditional street shout-out, which allows players to ask passers-by for assistance, contestants in the revival will also get one social media shout-out. Filming will begin this summer, with the revival set for a fall debut.

