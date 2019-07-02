Black Lightning Video: Marvin Jones III Pitches Tobias' Unlikely Alliance Against Season 3's Markovia Threat

RELATED STORIES The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for The Flash, Batwoman, Arrow and More

Black Lightning ended Season 2 with Tobias Whale being remanded to a metahuman black site dubbed “The Pit.” But might the Big Bad’s eventual freedom come at the hand of no less than his heroic archenemy?

Speaking with TVLine in the video above, Marvin Jones III lists some of his favorite Tobias moments from the CW drama’s sophomore run, including one that was, one might say, “spine-tingling.”

Jones then offers his character some advice — specifically, pertaining to his treatment of the ladies — and evaluates his overall aptitude as a boss. (Would you want to be on Whale’s payroll?)

As for what the future might hold when Season 3 opens on Monday, Oct. 21 (where the superhero drama will now lead out of All American), Jones wonders if the new threat coming from Markovia might demand the most unlikely of alliances, between Tobias and Black Lightning himself.

If worse comes to worst, should Jefferson spring his nemesis, in the name of Freeland’s greater good?

Watch the video Q&A above, then share your own Season 3 hopes.

