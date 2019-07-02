TVLine Items: Aziz Ansari's Stand-Up Teaser, Chris Klein's Sweet Gig & More

RELATED STORIES HBO's Divorce Ending With Season 3

HBO's Divorce Ending With Season 3 Haunting of Hill House Creators' Horror Series Midnight Mass Greenlit at Netflix

Netflix has released a teaser for Aziz Ansari: Right Now, the actor’s first comedy special since he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018.

In run-throughs of his new routine, Ansari indeed addressed the allegations against him, saying he has been “upset and humiliated and embarrassed” to comment until now. “But after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at the Spike Jonze-directed special, which drops July 9.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chris Klein (The Flash), Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101) and Justin Bruening (Grey’s Anatomy) have joined Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias as series regulars, TVLine’s sister site Deadline reports. Klein will play physician Bill Townsend, Spears will play nurse Noreen Fitzgibbons and Bruening will play former baseball player Cal Maddox.

* Facebook Watch has released a trailer for Human Discoveries, its upcoming adult animated comedy starring Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick. The series will premiere with the first three episodes on Tuesday, July 16 at 9/8c.

* Denim Richards, who plays Colby on Yellowstone, has been promoted to series regular for the Paramount Network drama’s third season, per Deadline.

* The HBO comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show, created by Robin Thede, premieres Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 pm. The show will feature sketches performed by Thede, Gabrielle Dennis (Rosewood), Ashley Nicole Black (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee) and Quinta Brunson (Lazor Wulf).

**HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT** 📣

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW premieres AUGUST 2 on @hbo! Fridays at 11pm! Follow @BlackLadySketch! I created #ablss to amplify just some of the many incredible black ladies in comedy and am so proud of it!! ALSO IT’S FUNNY AF. #ablackladysketchshow pic.twitter.com/UhjYZCBBgz — Robin Thede (@robinthede) July 1, 2019

* This Is Football, a six-part documentary series “exploring the emotions, stories, passions and triumphs at the heart of the world’s most loved sport.,” will premiere Friday, Aug. 2 on Amazon Prime.