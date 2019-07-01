RELATED STORIES Pearson: Which Suits Stars Will Follow Jessica to the Spinoff?

It’s only been one season, but it feels like a lifetime since we last saw legal whiz Mike Ross on Suits. So if you’re feeling impatient for Patrick J. Adams‘ return, TVLine has a special treat: an exclusive sneak peek at Mike and Harvey’s reunion.

“I always have time for an old friend,” Mike declares in the above promo for the ninth and final season. Awww, are you feeling the bromance vibes?

Harvey’s former protégé resurfaces in Episode 5 when he ends up “getting embroiled in a case against Harvey and Samantha,” executive producer Aaron Korsh told Deadline. “He doesn’t exactly know that Samantha is going to be involved when he comes back, but he does know Harvey is going to be.” Additionally, there will be “some fun scenes and some emotional scenes with Mike and the old gang. He will interact with more than Harvey and Samantha.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Louis reveals that the firm is under attack from New York Bar representative Faye Richardson (Ray Donovan‘s Denise Crosby), who’s been installed to watch Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams’ every move. And as the new boss, Faye tells Harvey that he can hand in his resignation.

Suits‘ 10-episode farewell season premieres Wednesday, July 17 at 9/8c on USA Network, followed by the debut of the Gina Torres-led spinoff Pearson at 10 pm.

