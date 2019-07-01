Lifetime's NXIVM Sex Cult Movie Casts Roles of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack

RELATED STORIES Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Teaser: First Look at Lifetime Sequel

Peter Facinelli (S.W.A.T., Supergirl) is set to play NXIVM leader Keith Raniere in a newly greenlit Lifetime movie about the dangerous sex cult.

Premiering this fall, NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Nightmare will center on the shocking true story of actress Catherine Oxenberg and her fight to save her daughter India from the cult. Andrea Roth (Rescue Me) will play Oxenberg, while Jasper Polish has been cast as India.

Additionally, Sara Fletcher (Mom Tested) will play Allison Mack, the Smallville alum who came to be Raniere’s associate in the cult.

The logline for the telepic: “When Catherine Oxenberg learns about a leadership seminar from a new organization called NXIVM, she decides to take 20-year-old India to the professional development meeting. Led by the extremely enigmatic Raniere, Catherine can’t help but shake the feeling there’s more than meets the eye with the self-help organization. Despite Catherine’s best efforts, India is drawn deeper into the cult, eventually joining a secret sorority of female members who are branded with the cult leader’s initials, ordered to maintain a restricted diet, and forced to recruit other women as sex slaves.”

As the story unfolds, NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Nightmare will “tell the story of a mother who will stop at nothing to get her daughter back, while exposing the intricate seductive power of Raniere and Mack and the mental and physical abuse India fell victim to.”