Ratings: Instinct Returns Low, Soft Start for Fox's What Just Happened??!

Leading out of Big Brother aka Sunday night’s demo leader, CBS’ Instinct opened Season 2 with just 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, hitting and matching series lows.

Bookending the procedural, the aforementioned Big Brother did 4.5 mil and a 1.0, while the latest Good Fight (3.1 mil/0.2) hit lows for the run of CBS encores.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The series premiere for the faux after show What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage drew just 809,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating, leading out of a Family Guy rerun (1.1 mil/0.3).

THE CW | Burden of Truth (547K/0.1) was steady.

ABC | Celebrity Family Feud (4.9 mil/0.8) slipped 20 percent after two weeks off, while $100,000 Pyramid (4.6 mil/0.7) and To Tell the Truth (4.1 mil/0.7) ticked up.

