Sandman TV Show From Neil Gaiman Nearing Series Order at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things Review: Season 3 Just Might Be the Series' Best Yet

Stranger Things Review: Season 3 Just Might Be the Series' Best Yet Neil Gaiman Reveals the Good Omens Bit Terry Pratchett Would've Loved Best

At long last, Hollywood is ready to pound some Sandman.

Netflix is nearing a deal with Warner Bros. TV to adapt what is arguably considered to be Neil Gaiman’s most beloved comic book opus, TVLine has learned.

The DC Comics property has been mired in development hell for decades (yes, decades plural). The studio’s (failed) attempts to get a film adaptation off the ground dates back to the 1990s. “I’d rather see no Sandman movie made than a bad Sandman movie,” Gaiman told fans at Comic-Con in 2007, before adding, “But I feel like the time for a Sandman movie is coming soon. We need someone who has the same obsession with the source material as Peter Jackson had with Lord of the Rings or Sam Raimi had with Spider-Man.”

The focus in recent years has shifted to a potential TV adaptation, largely due to Gaiman’s exploding presence on the small screen, which includes American Gods (on Starz), Good Omens (on Amazon) and Sandman-spinoff Lucifer (entering its final season on, coincidentally enough, Netflix).

The Sandman, which spanned 75 issues (from 1989-1996), centers on Dream (also known as Morpheus), an ancient, powerful being who is the embodiment of dreaming and imagination. Dream is one of the Endless, a set of seven siblings that includes Delirium, Desire, Destruction, Despair, Destiny and Death. Gaiman’s comic-book series begins when Dream is mistakenly captured, escapes after 70 years and then must go about reclaiming his reign.

Allan Heinberg (The Catch, Grey’s Anatomy) will write and serve as showrunner on the series, per The Hollywood Reporter. Gaiman and David Goyer (Constantine, Flashforward) will executive-produce.

Netflix and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment on the potential series order.